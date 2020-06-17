Professor Who Posted ‘Abhorrent’ Tweets Withdraws His Resignation :

Scott Senjo, a Weber State University professor who resigned after posting “abhorrent” tweets about anti-racism protestors, now wants his job back.

Weber State confirmed to local media that Senjo withdrew his resignation in accordance with university policy that gives tenured professors five business days to change their mind. The university added that he remains on leave while it conducts “a review of the impact of his tweets on university operations.” The Salt Lake Tribune said Senjo will continue to be paid while the school investigates.

University president Brad Mortenson said in an email to the university community that this development “will confuse and upset many members … and understandably so,” but “because this case continues to evolve over time, we will not be updating individuals at every stage,” reported Deseret News.

Senjo was put on leave by Weber State on June 2 for social media posts the university described as “abhorrent and inconsistent with the values” of the university “and our work to create an inclusive and welcoming environment.” More than 2,400 people signed a petition for his ouster.

A day after being put on leave, Senjo resigned, telling a media outlet that “public fury is too great” and that “there’s no other option” but to resign immediately.

Senjo posted offensive tweets about protests after the death of George Floyd due to police brutality.

On a widely viewed video showing New York Police Department vehicles plowing into a crowd of protesters over the weekend, Senjo tweeted: “That’s not how I would have driven the car into the crowd.”

Senjo, who has since deleted his Twitter account, also responded to a tweet by a Black reporter who said they were injured by police while covering a protest in New York. He said: “Excellent. If I was the cop, you wouldn’t be able to tweet.”