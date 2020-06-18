University of Portland Takes Down Statue of a Slave - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

University of Portland Takes Down Statue of a Slave

June 18, 2020 | :


PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

The University of Portland has taken down the statue of a slave that was part of a monument to explorer William Clark on the North Portland campus, reported Oregon Live.

York was a slave to Clark from an early age and was an integral member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, which was sent by President Thomas Jefferson to explore the Louisiana Territory and the Oregon Country in 1804-1806, according to The Oregon Encyclopedia. After they  successfully completed the expedition, York asked to be freed and Clark refused.

A university spokesman said the statue was taken down after the monument was vandalized amid recent anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd due to police brutality.

The statue of an unnamed Native American guide was still present on the monument as of Wednesday, but it appears its removal is also being prepared.

Last week, activists tore down two ‘pioneer’ statues on the University of Oregon campus that many say represented a legacy of the murder of Native Americans.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering & Math
Issue Date: 07/23/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/02/2020

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/06/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/16/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>