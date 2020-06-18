University of Portland Takes Down Statue of a Slave :

The University of Portland has taken down the statue of a slave that was part of a monument to explorer William Clark on the North Portland campus, reported Oregon Live.

York was a slave to Clark from an early age and was an integral member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, which was sent by President Thomas Jefferson to explore the Louisiana Territory and the Oregon Country in 1804-1806, according to The Oregon Encyclopedia. After they successfully completed the expedition, York asked to be freed and Clark refused.

A university spokesman said the statue was taken down after the monument was vandalized amid recent anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd due to police brutality.

The statue of an unnamed Native American guide was still present on the monument as of Wednesday, but it appears its removal is also being prepared.

Last week, activists tore down two ‘pioneer’ statues on the University of Oregon campus that many say represented a legacy of the murder of Native Americans.