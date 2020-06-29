Kansas State Footballers on Strike Until U Allows Expulsion for Racist Actions - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Kansas State Footballers on Strike Until U Allows Expulsion for Racist Actions

June 29, 2020 | :


PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

Kansas State University footballers announced a strike on Saturday saying they will boycott all team activities until the university puts in place a policy that allows for a student to be expelled for “openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions,” reported the Associated Press.

Players decided to strike after a student posted an offensive tweet last week about George Floyd.

“Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!” student Jaden McNeil tweeted. He said later that he was “forced to” delete his tweet.

Soon after, many students, including student-athletes, took to social media to denounce McNeil. On Saturday, many players circulated statements about their boycott.

“We are demanding that Kansas State University put a policy in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or groups of students,” many players said in a letter they posted. “We have resolved that we cannot play, practice or meet until these demands are heard and actions taken. We love Kansas State, but we must stand together and protect all students moving forward.”

University officials said they are looking into what action they may take. Chris Klieman, the university’s head football coach tweeted his support to players and urged immediate action.

“Racism is NOT welcome at KSTATE now or in the future. … I am excited to help every player unite for the solution NOW, so that that we can come together stronger than ever. Black Lives Matter.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering & Math
Issue Date: 07/23/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/02/2020

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/06/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/16/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>