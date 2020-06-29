Kansas State University footballers announced a strike on Saturday saying they will boycott all team activities until the university puts in place a policy that allows for a student to be expelled for “openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions,” reported the Associated Press.

Players decided to strike after a student posted an offensive tweet last week about George Floyd.

“Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!” student Jaden McNeil tweeted. He said later that he was “forced to” delete his tweet.

Soon after, many students, including student-athletes, took to social media to denounce McNeil. On Saturday, many players circulated statements about their boycott.

“We are demanding that Kansas State University put a policy in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or groups of students,” many players said in a letter they posted. “We have resolved that we cannot play, practice or meet until these demands are heard and actions taken. We love Kansas State, but we must stand together and protect all students moving forward.”

University officials said they are looking into what action they may take. Chris Klieman, the university’s head football coach tweeted his support to players and urged immediate action.

“Racism is NOT welcome at KSTATE now or in the future. … I am excited to help every player unite for the solution NOW, so that that we can come together stronger than ever. Black Lives Matter.”