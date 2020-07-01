Students Can’t Hold U of Iowa Responsible for COVID-19 Spread in Residence Halls :

The University of Iowa’s updated 2020-2021 housing contract ensures that students can’t hold it liable for the spread of COVID-19 in the residence halls when the college reopens in the fall, reported The Gazette.

The university’s fall semester will begin Aug. 24 with hybrid and in-person instruction. While many students’ plans remain unclear, the university said that as of June 1, more than 1,300 returning students had room assignments and housing contracts for the fall, and 5,356 new students had submitted applications.

The university said it will “implement reasonable public health and safety measures regarding infectious disease” but students wishing to live in one of the 10 residence halls must sign the updated contract.

“University Housing and Dining strongly encourages all individuals to follow the recommended public health guidelines, but it cannot control the behavior of any particular individual,” says a clause in the new student contract. “As a result, the University of Iowa is not and will not be liable for any public health threat to which a student or visitor may be exposed, including but not limited to the transmission of any infectious disease such as COVID-19.”