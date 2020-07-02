Alabama College Students Host ‘COVID Parties’ to Purposely Infect Each Other :

College students in Tuscaloosa, Alabama have organized “COVID parties” to purposely infect each other with the virus. According to ABC News, the party organizers invite those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and place bets to see who will contract the virus first.

There have been over 38,000 COVID-19 cases with 947 confirmed deaths in Alabama. Within Tuscaloosa County, there have been 2,049 cases with 38 deaths.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey extended the “safer at home” order through July 31 after the state witnessed 10,000 new cases over the last two weeks.

In a City Council briefing on Tuesday, Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith acknowledged the parties but did not lay out action measures to stop them. Shortly after the meeting, the City Council mandated wearing masks while in public.

“We thought that was kind of a rumor at first,” said Smith during the briefing. “We did some research. Not only do the doctors’ offices confirm it but the state confirmed they also had the same information.”