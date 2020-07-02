Montgomery College Pulls Ads From Facebook, Supports ‘Stop Hate for Profit’ Campaign :

Montgomery College has pulled its advertising from Facebook for the month of July to signal support for Stop Hate for Profit, a coalition demanding Facebook adopt policies that restrict the spread of racist and White supremacist messages on the platform.

Since most of Facebook’s profit comes through advertising, the coalition – which includes the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP and Color of Change – has called on organizations to pull their ads from the site in protest. So far, about 240 organizations have joined a growing list of supporters, including Montgomery College and DeVry University as well.

According to a press release, Montgomery College, which calls itself “the most diverse community college in the continental United States,” typically used Facebook advertising to recruit students, engage with its community and encourage participation at Facebook Live events. Now, the college will instead employ “alternate strategies” to reach audiences and will continue to engage with its community through non-paid posts.

“While pausing our Facebook advertising in July will have a minimal financial impact on the company’s revenues, we are joining many companies and organizations, large and small, in fervently urging Facebook to stop the hate on their platform,” said Dr. DeRionne P. Pollard, president of Montgomery College. “The decision to curtail some of our marketing prior to the fall semester, at a time when enrollment during the pandemic is uncertain, was a challenging one, but standing up for what we believe, no matter how difficult, is what we must do.”