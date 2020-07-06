Hampton University Goes Remote-Only for Fall Semester :

Hampton University (HU) announced plans to continue remote-only learning for the fall semester.

With 2.9 million COVID-19 cases and 130,000 deaths in the U.S. as of July 6, the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the health, safety and welfare of our students as well as the faculty, administrative staff, administrators, maintenance and custodial staff and others with whom students might interact,” states a letter written by Dr. William Harvey, Hampton’s president.

New student orientation will occur virtually within the next few weeks and online classes will begin August 10 and end November 20. Additionally, tuition and comprehensive fees have decreased by 15% for the fall semester.

If “conditions permit,” HU will reopen campus for the spring semester, says Harvey.

“To be sure, there are going to be those who criticize this decision, and there are going to be those who applaud it,” said Harvey in his letter. “Here, at Hampton, we do not hold our finger up to see which way the wind is blowing and then follow. Instead, we act responsibly and make decisions based upon what is right and best for our students and other members of the Hampton University community.”