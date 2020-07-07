Black Footballer Who Left ‘Racially Insensitive’ Liberty U Joins HBCU - Higher Education

Black Footballer Who Left ‘Racially Insensitive’ Liberty U Joins HBCU

July 7, 2020 | :


Tayvion Land, a Black footballer who decided to transfer out of Liberty University saying its leadership is racially insensitive, has decided to join Norfolk State University, a historically Black institution.

Jerry Falwell Jr..

“Thanks to all the colleges and coaches that were interested in accepting me into their school,” tweeted Land. “My choice is to be surrounded by people with similar backgrounds and cultural experiences, and to be within a unique community with support and understanding among faculty and my fellow classmates. Thank you NSU for welcoming me… officially a Norfolk State Spartan,” he further said, adding #hbcu to his tweet.

On June 22, Land and another Black Liberty University footballer Kei ’Trel (Tre) Clark released statements on Twitter announcing they are entering the National Collegiate Athletic Association transfer portal, which allows student-athletes to publicly declare their intent to transfer and desire to speak to other schools.

The players made their decision weeks after Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. posted tweets with Blackface images that he initially refused to apologize for.

“My short time spent with the athletic department and most professors at Liberty University was much appreciated as it helped me improve my skills, gain new experiences, and meet a diverse group of friends,” said Land. “Unfortunately, due to the racial insensitivity displayed by leadership at Liberty University, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and no longer be a student-athlete at Liberty University. I pray that I am able to be provided with [an] opportunity at a new school that respects my culture and provides a comfortable environment.”

Clark released a similar statement about “cultural [incompetence] within multiple levels of leadership” at Liberty University that “does not line up with my code of ethics.” Before Land and Clark announced their decision, Asia Todd, a Black player for Liberty University’s women’s basketball team also said she is leaving for the same reasons.

