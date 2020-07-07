Incoming Black Footballer Decommits From U of Cincinnati to Join an HBCU - Higher Education

Incoming Black Footballer Decommits From U of Cincinnati to Join an HBCU

July 7, 2020 | :


Daniel Ingram, a Black footballer who was set to join the University of Cincinnati, has decided to decommit from the institution and instead join the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, a historically Black institution.

“I Am Now Decommitted From The University Of Cincinnati And Committed To The University Of Arkansas Pine Bluff,” Ingram tweeted.

His decision came soon after highly-touted basketball recruit Makur Maker announced his commitment on Friday to the historically Black Howard University.

In February, Ingram signed a national letter of intent to play for the University of Cincinnati football team, reported The Enquirer. He was reportedly set to play running back for the university’s team, the Bearcats.

The former Withrow and Woodward High School footballer was a first team all-Eastern Cincinnati Conference selection at quarterback for the Withrow Tigers in 2019. Before joining the Tigers, Ingram was named Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference player of the year for Woodward in 2018.

