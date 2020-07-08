Minnesota College Athletic Conference Cancels All Fall Junior College Contact Sports - Higher Education

Minnesota College Athletic Conference Cancels All Fall Junior College Contact Sports

The Minnesota College Athletic Conference, which consists of 24 two-year colleges located in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin, has decided to cancel all junior college contact sports for the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference said its decision is in line with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health.

The conference has canceled football, volleyball and soccer. For basketball, baseball, softball  and wrestling, all organized physical activities, including practice, are prohibited during the fall semester, the conference said in a statement. Clay target and golf will continue as they are considered low risk.

“Discussions about the potential for spring seasons for these sports are continuing and guidance will be provided in the near future,” the conference said.

