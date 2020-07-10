SIAC Announces Suspension of 2020 Fall Sports and Championship Events :

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which includes primarily historically Black institutions in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, said it “has made the very difficult decision” to suspend all sporting and championship events through the fall to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, students, staff, fans and other campus stakeholders.

The conference suspended intercollegiate athletics this past spring in response to COVID-19. The conference’s member institutions include Albany State University, Benedict College, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Lane College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Miles College, Morehouse College, Savannah State University, Spring Hill College and Tuskegee University.

“The decision to extend the [conference’s] suspension into the Fall of 2020 was guided by the prevailing data, science as well as current Coronavirus infection trajectories,” said the conference’s Council of President chairman George T. French Jr. in a statement. “In light of these very difficult realities, and in the context of the overarching priority of all of my colleague SIAC presidents to protect the health, wellness and safety of all of our students and staff, we are confident that the decision announced today is consistent with those fundamental health and safety priorities.”