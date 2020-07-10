California Community College Athletic Association Moves All Fall Sports to 2021 :

The California Community College Athletic Association, which has 110-member colleges and approximately 24,000 student-athletes, has approved a contingency plan to move all fall sports to the spring season.

The association further said the return to athletics in January will only occur if it is safe to do so and that decision will be guided by state and local health guidelines. In addition, the association will not have state championships in 2020-21.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staffs are our top priorities,” said the association’s interim executive director Jennifer Cardone, in a statement.

If sports do resume as planned, practice will begin in mid-January and competition in February for basketball, football, soccer, women’s volleyball, water polo, wrestling, men’s and women’s cross country and women’s golf. For badminton, baseball, beach volleyball, men’s golf, softball, swimming and diving, track and field, tennis and men’s volleyball, practice will begin in late March and competition on April 10.