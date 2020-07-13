Pac-12 Moves to Conference-Only Schedule for Fall Sports :

The Pac-12 CEO Group announced that it will schedule conference-only games for the fall season for several Pac-12 sports, including football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. It will also delay the start of mandatory athletic activities.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott in a statement. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”

The Pac-12 further said that student-athletes who choose not to participate in intercollegiate athletics during the coming academic year because of safety concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored by their institution and will remain in good standing with their team.

“Competitive sports are an integral part of the educational experience for our student-athletes, and we will do everything that we can to support them in achieving their dreams while at the same time ensuring that their health and safety is at the forefront,” said Michael Schill, Pac-12 CEO Group chair and president of the University of Oregon.