UT Austin Pitcher Kamron Fields Transfers to HBCU Texas Southern :

Inspired by the nationwide anti-racism protests, University of Texas at Austin pitcher Kamron Fields has decided to transfer to the historically Black Texas Southern University.

“When I came to campus, my only real goals were to get my degree and put myself in a position to succeed in professional baseball,” Fields tweeted. “With racism, injustice, and inequality continuing to plague our society, I have found a new purpose. It’s time for me to stand for my beliefs and represent something bigger than myself.”

Fields, who has one year of eligibility remaining, graduated this past spring from the University of Texas, said ESPN. He entered the transfer portal in June. At Texas Southern, Fields said he will pursue a master’s degree while playing baseball.

“Excited to continue my journey at a historically black university,” Fields said.

Fields is one of a few top athletes who have recently decided to attend an historically Black institution or transfer to one.

Highly-touted basketball recruit Makur Maker recently announced his commitment to historically Black Howard University. Daniel Ingram, a Black football player who was set to join the University of Cincinnati, decided to decommit from the institution and instead join the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, a historically Black institution. Tayvion Land, a Black football player who decided to transfer out of Liberty University, saying its leadership is racially insensitive, has decided to transfer to Norfolk State University, an historically Black institution.