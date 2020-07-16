New England Collegiate Conference Suspends Fall Sports :

The New England Collegiate Conference will suspend sports during the upcoming fall semester due to the health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Conference play will resume during the spring semester if the spread of the virus is contained and safety can be assured, the group said.

“The decision to suspend athletic competition this fall is certainly not one our conference’s presidents took lightly,” said conference commissioner Jacob VanRyn in a statement. “We are committed to providing our student-athletes with the best experience possible and there were too many concerns surrounding the upcoming semester to feel it was in our student-athletes’ best interest to move forward with traditional conference competition.”

The conference sponsors men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball during the fall semester. It will now adjust schedules so that these sports can possibly have a full regular season and championship element during the spring semester. The postponement also affects the potential start of play for men’s and women’s basketball. Those schedules will also be altered for a second semester start date, the conference said.