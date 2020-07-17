Horizon League Delays Start of Fall Sports Competitions - Higher Education

Horizon League Delays Start of Fall Sports Competitions

July 17, 2020 | :


The Horizon League has decided to delay the start of fall competition for all sports, championship and non-championship, “with the understanding that if competition occurs, it will not begin before October 1.”

The league said that the decision is “guided by its core value of student-athlete well-being” during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will allow each member campus to ensure a return to competition with all safety protocols in place.

The delay in competition includes all exhibition as well as League and non-League contests in all sports. Decisions related to training and practice will be left to members’ discretion.

“The Horizon League’s Council will continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19, and will evaluate fall schedules and competitions with the understanding that there may be future changes,” it said in a statement.  “The Council will continue to be guided by our top priority: the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

