Reopening Plans of U of Lynchburg, Liberty U Don’t Require COVID-19 Tests From Students

The yet-to-be-approved draft of fall reopening plans for Liberty University and the University of Lynchburg don’t require students to be tested for COVID-19 before the first day of classes, reported The News & Advance.

These institutions’ plans have been submitted to the state for approval.

Liberty plans in-person classes for almost all instruction starting Aug 24. The University of Lynchburg opens Aug. 12 for in-person instruction.

“Liberty will follow applicable public health guidance on who should be tested for COVID-19 and when,” says the 23-page draft plan of the university. “Currently, such guidance does not recommend testing all college students and employees.”

In lieu of tests, Liberty will require its students to complete an electronic health questionnaire before returning to campus. It will also conduct daily symptoms screenings throughout the semester. Any student or employee who requests a COVID-19 test will be offered one through the university’s health center.

