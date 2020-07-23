Big South to Begin Fall Sport Competition September 3 - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up,Sports |

Big South to Begin Fall Sport Competition September 3

July 23, 2020 | :


PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

The Big South Conference announced that it will begin fall sport competition on Sept. 3

The decision “provides each member institution the opportunity to further focus on return to competition protocols and necessary resources to facilitate the resocialization process, while maintaining competitive opportunities for its student-athletes this fall,” the conference said in a statement.

The start date for competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games in the traditional fall sports of women’s and men’s soccer, volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country, and football.  Baseball, men’s and women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, softball and men’s and women’s tennis, which hold their traditional seasons in the spring, will also begin scheduled fall competition activities on or after Sept. 3.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Chief Diversity Officer Northwestern University
Associate Director of Admissions Bennington College
Specialist-Curriculum Dev-Continuing Michigan State University, Honors College, Debate
Assistant Director for Diversity Bowling Green State University
Director of Marketing George Mason University
Assistant Director/Career Coach (Social Sciences) University of Louisville University Career Center

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black Lives Matter Movement on Campus
Issue Date: 08/20/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/30/2020

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/03/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 08/13/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>