Peach Belt Conference Delays Fall Sports - Higher Education

July 23, 2020


The Peach Belt Conference has announced that all fall competition involving cross country, volleyball and soccer will be delayed until Oct. 1.

The delay doesn’t affect men’s and women’s basketball; a decision about these sports will be made later, the conference said. It will announce more information about fall schedules, fall conference tournaments, practice start dates and spring sports activity in non-championship segments over the next several weeks.

“…unlike attending university classes, student-athletes are at greater risk because sports are high-contact in nature,” said conference commissioner David Brunk in a statement. “Since there are still significant health and wellbeing concerns that exist with the COVID-19 pandemic that must take precedence at this time. The health and safety of our student-athletes is one of our fundamental responsibilities, one which we take very seriously, and those considerations have to come first.”

Peach Belt Conference member institutions are Augusta University, Clayton State University, Columbus State University, Flagler College, Francis Marion University, Georgia College, Georgia Southwestern State University, Lander University, University of North Carolina at Pembroke, University of North Georgia, University of South Carolina Aiken and Young Harris College.

