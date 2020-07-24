Black College Football Hall of Fame Establishes HBCU Scholarship Fund

The Black College Football Hall of Fame has established a $150,000 Black College Football Hall of Fame HBCU Scholarship Fund to provide financial assistance for juniors and seniors affiliated with HBCU football programs, reports KALB news.

“The Black College Football Hall of Fame HBCU Scholarship Fund will benefit students who assist behind the scenes at HBCU football programs including medical, equipment, video, interns and others.” said Doug Williams, a co-founder, trustee and inductee. “Many of these outstanding young men and women do not receive financial support.”

Starting next month, HBCU students can apply for the scholarship using an online portal. According to the Black College Football Hall of Fame, all scholarships will be awarded in honor of past Hall of Fame inductees in an effort to keep history alive.

“The Black College Football Hall of Fame HBCU Scholarship Fund was made possible because of the success of our Black College Football…The Road to Equality program,” said James “Shack” Harris, another co-founder, trustee and inductee. “By sharing our history, we are able to support our future.”