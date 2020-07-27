Harris-Stowe State Temporarily Shuts Campus After COVID-19 Outbreak - Higher Education

Harris-Stowe State Temporarily Shuts Campus After COVID-19 Outbreak

July 27, 2020


Harris-Stowe State University temporarily closed its campus last week after eight employees tested positive for COVID-19, reported The St. Louis American.

All eight employees who tested positive were located in one building on campus, the Henry Givens Jr. Administration Building.

The campus has been closed to all students and non-essential personnel since July 22, and the university is conducting a deep cleaning of all campus facilities. It is expected to reopen Aug. 10, with the fall semester scheduled to start Aug. 24.

“We continue to work closely with public health officials to ensure that we are not only following all protocols, but are doing everything we can for our staff, our students, and all who will be on campus,” Harris-Stowe State University said in a statement.

