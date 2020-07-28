NSIC Delays Start of Fall Sports Competition :

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has decided to delay the start of fall athletic competition in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first date of competition is scheduled for Sept. 26 for the sports of football and men’s and women’s cross country. First permissible practice for these sports will be Sept. 2. The first date of competition is scheduled for Oct. 2 for volleyball and soccer, with first permissible practice starting Sept. 8.

“This was a challenging decision for our membership to make,” said conference commissioner Erin Lind in a statement. “For the last several months, our membership has been working tirelessly to prepare for the fall sports season, including developing the resumption of athletic principles, revamping schedules and creating competition disruption plans. At this time, we remain optimistic that we can safely conduct a fall sports season and moving the start date of competition will give us the best opportunity to give our student-athletes the experience they deserve.”