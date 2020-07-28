MAAC Cancels Fall Sports Competitions - Higher Education

MAAC Cancels Fall Sports Competitions

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference has decided to cancel fall sports competition “due to continuing health and safety concerns surrounding the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

The conference will decide later about whether these canceled competitions can be held in the spring, it said. The canceled sports include men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country, as well as sports that conduct non-traditional season segments in the fall.

“The decision to cancel fall sports was made with student-athletes being top of mind,” said conference commissioner Richard Enso in a statement.  “It is difficult to put into words how I feel for all of the student athletes, coaches, and administrators who put in so much work on a daily basis. Health and safety protocols have been of the utmost priority the last several months, but unfortunately, there are too many factors that prohibit the MAAC and its institutions from safely delivering a competitive atmosphere that these individuals deserve.”

