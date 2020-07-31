More than 5,000 students from 17 United Negro College Fund (UNCF) historically Black colleges and universities shared how the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting their lives and enrollment plans for fall, in a recently published UNCF student pulse survey.
Key findings from the survey include:
“I’m tired, frustrated, and upset,” responded one student to the survey. “COVID-19 [is] out here killing us and so is the police and I’m tired. I never felt like I needed more therapy in my life.”
“My father is unemployed, my grandmother whom I live with struggles to make ends meet, so I have to step up and become an adult even more than before,” wrote another student. “I’m currently alone for paying for school.”
Both students who reported declines in mental well-being as well as students who reported increased financial instability were more likely to consider or plan to transfer from their institution.