New Partnership to Create Esports League for HBCUs - Higher Education

New Partnership to Create Esports League for HBCUs

August 4, 2020


A new partnership is creating an esports league specifically for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), reported CNN.

Streaming company Twitch and Cxmmunity, an Atlanta-based nonprofit, are coming together to build this initiative aimed at providing competitive opportunities for HBCU students in esports. The partnership will also provide scholarships to HBCU students for educational esports opportunities.

Twitch and Cxmmunity have partnered with Oakwood University, North Carolina Central University, Hampton University, Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University, Johnson C. Smith University and Florida A&M University, a Twitch spokesperson said.

“The south is the cultural epicenter of the world,” said Ryan Johnson, founder and executive director of Cxmmunity. “The opportunity to build the first HBCU esports league out of Atlanta is an honor and a privilege. As an HBCU graduate I am beyond excited to bring esports scholarships, internships, and job opportunities to students of color.”

