Mid-American Conference Postpones Entire Fall Sports Season - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: COVID-19,More headlines,News,News Round up,Sports |

Mid-American Conference Postpones Entire Fall Sports Season

August 9, 2020 | :


PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

ESPN reported that the Mid-American Conference (MAC) “has postponed its entire fall sports season, becoming the first FBS conference to make the drastic decision because of ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.” According to ESPN, Dr. Jon Steinbrecher, MAC’s commissioner,  “said the decision ‘was not made lightly nor without significant contemplation and conversation over the past weeks.’”

According to ESPN, Steinbrecher said on a videoconference, “There are simply too many unknowns for us to put our student-athletes in situations that are not clearly understood. We have traditionally been a leader on student-athlete well-being issues. This has not been an easy decision. For the Mid-American Conference, it is the right decision.”

ESPN added that the MAC “said it has started formalizing plans to move all affected sports — football, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and women’s volleyball — to spring 2021, if possible.” According to ESPN, the MAC has not made a decision regarding winter sports, such as men’s and women’s basketball.

In its statement, the MAC said it “has begun formalizing plans for the 2021 spring semester” and it “will continue to consult with its Medical Advisory Panel and will monitor developments surrounding the pandemic with state and local health officials, the CDC, WHO and governmental entities.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

CHAMBERSBURG POLICE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS! Chambersburg Borough Police Department
Startup Entrepreneurship Instructor University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
EEO Associate - Office for Access and Equity University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Faculty Search in Marketing Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth
Diversity and Equity Center Program Manager Central Washington University
Title IX Coordinator Marist College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/03/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 08/13/2020

Academic Kickoff
Issue Date: 09/17/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 08/27/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>