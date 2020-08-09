Mid-American Conference Postpones Entire Fall Sports Season :

ESPN reported that the Mid-American Conference (MAC) “has postponed its entire fall sports season, becoming the first FBS conference to make the drastic decision because of ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.” According to ESPN, Dr. Jon Steinbrecher, MAC’s commissioner, “said the decision ‘was not made lightly nor without significant contemplation and conversation over the past weeks.’”

According to ESPN, Steinbrecher said on a videoconference, “There are simply too many unknowns for us to put our student-athletes in situations that are not clearly understood. We have traditionally been a leader on student-athlete well-being issues. This has not been an easy decision. For the Mid-American Conference, it is the right decision.”

ESPN added that the MAC “said it has started formalizing plans to move all affected sports — football, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and women’s volleyball — to spring 2021, if possible.” According to ESPN, the MAC has not made a decision regarding winter sports, such as men’s and women’s basketball.

In its statement, the MAC said it “has begun formalizing plans for the 2021 spring semester” and it “will continue to consult with its Medical Advisory Panel and will monitor developments surrounding the pandemic with state and local health officials, the CDC, WHO and governmental entities.”