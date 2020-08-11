New Jersey Gives College Computer Labs Permission to Reopen - Higher Education

New Jersey Gives College Computer Labs Permission to Reopen

August 11, 2020
After being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, computer labs at New Jersey colleges and universities were given permission by state officials to reopen on Tuesday morning, reported NJ.com

However, with most schools offering either a hybrid or fully-online semester, few students will be returning to campus this fall. For those who do return, acting State Police Superintendent Colonel Pat Callahan said that face coverings must be worn,  people must stay six feet apart and proper cleaning protocols must be in place.

