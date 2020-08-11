Big Ten, Pac-12 Postpone Entire Fall Sports Season :

ESPN reported that on Tuesday, Big Ten Conference presidents and chancellors voted “to postpone all fall sports seasons, including football, amid the coronavirus pandemic with the hopes of playing in the spring.”

ESPN also reported that the Pac-12 CEO group “voted unanimously Tuesday to postpone all sports through the end of the year, the conference announced.” In a statement, the Pac-12 said “if conditions related to the coronavirus improve, it would consider a return to competition after Jan. 1, 2021.”

The ESPN report noted that according to the Pac-12, its “student athletes will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed” and the Pac-12 “is also encouraging the NCAA to grant students who opt out of playing this academic year an additional year of eligibility.”

In its statement, the Big 10 said that affected fall sports include “men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.” The Big Ten added that it “will continue to evaluate a number of options regarding these sports, including the possibility of competition in the spring.”

ESPN noted that following a meeting on Saturday, Big Ten presidents “were ready to cancel the fall sports season, and they wanted to gauge whether commissioners, university presidents and chancellors from the other Power 5 conferences — the ACC, Big 12 and SEC — would fall in line with them.”

According to ESPN, ACC and SEC officials “have indicated they plan to proceed with seasons this fall, but it’s unclear whether the Big Ten’s decision will change those plans. As for the Big 12, it’s not entirely clear what the conference’s intentions are, as some of its member schools seem to be divided on whether to play this fall or try to go in the spring.”