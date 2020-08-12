Dr. Lorenzo Esters Named Vice President for Advancement and Member Engagement at AAC&U :

The Association of American Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) has appointed Dr. Lorenzo Esters vice president for advancement and member engagement. In this role, Esters will promote the mission of AAC&U.

Esters comes to AAC&U with past experience in senior positions at various higher education institutions, national organizations and the federal

government. He most recently served as executive director for Higher Education Partnerships at the Educational Testing Service (ETS) where he led a major initiative around the mastery of twenty-first century skills. Before ETS, he served as vice president for philanthropy at Strada Education Network, where he focused on grant-making.

“Lorenzo’s professional experience has centered on increasing philanthropic and institutional capacity to support student access, retention, and completion efforts—particularly for low-income students and students of color,” states an AAC&U press release.

Esters holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Rust College, a master’s degree in English from Jackson State University and a doctorate in higher education administration from Morgan State University.

“I have long admired the leadership and advocacy that Lynn [AAC&U President Lynn Pasquerella] and the amazing team at AAC&U provide on behalf of liberal education,” Esters said. “I have observed from afar the great work the organization does to support liberal education, equity, inclusion, and student success—all things I care about greatly. Now, I am excited to support this great work moving forward as a member of the team.”