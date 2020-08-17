Ten Former U of Michigan Athletes Allege Sexual Abuse by Late Team Doctor - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Ten Former U of Michigan Athletes Allege Sexual Abuse by Late Team Doctor

August 17, 2020 | :
by

PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

Ten former University of Michigan athletes filed a lawsuit against the school’s Board of Regents on Sunday, alleging they were sexually assaulted while receiving medical care from the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson, reports The Detroit News.

Anderson, who died in 2008, was the former head of University Health Service and the UM Athletic Department’s team doctor. He worked at the university from the 1960s to 2003.

Dr. Robert E. Anderson

Allegations of his sexual misconduct publicly emerged in February when a former Detroit resident shared his story of alleged mistreatment with The Detroit News. Since then, “scores of men, and a few women,” have come forward with allegations against Anderson, states The Detroit News.

Additionally, a subsequent UM police investigation found that several university officials had previously been alerted to Anderson’s behavior and that, in 1979, one administrator had almost fired him.

After UM announced it would create a system for resolving claims by those who allege sexual abuse, the plaintiffs thought they could avoid taking legal action. However, their “optimism was short-lived,” states the lawsuit which was filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit and is demanding a jury trial.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Vice President for Government Relations University of Michigan
Fellowships - Woodrow Wilson Center, 2020-2021 Woodrow Wilson Center
Director of Upward Bound University of Wisconsin La Crosse
Associate Professor University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law
Assistant Professor - Tenure Track Western Connecticut State University
Asst Director of Admission & DPT Admissions Coord Hanover College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Academic Kickoff
Issue Date: 09/17/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 08/27/2020

Hispanic Heritage Month
Issue Date: 10/01/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 09/10/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>