Following 14 years as president and 24 years in senior positions at Indiana University (IU), Dr. Michael A. McRobbie will enter retirement in June 2021, concluding one of the longest tenures of a university president in the country.

“I am immensely proud of all that has been accomplished over the period I have been president,” McRobbie said. “All the change and effort has, I believe, consolidated and elevated IU’s position as one of America’s premier and leading research universities.”

McRobbie, now a U.S. citizen, first came to IU from his native Australia in 1997 to serve as vice president for information technology and chief information officer. In 2003, he was appointed vice president for research, and, in 2006, was named interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at IU Bloomington. He became president in 2007.

Under McRobbie’s supervision, IU developed new schools and programs in public health, international studies, architecture and engineering; pioneered student financial literacy programs that have saved students more than $138 million since 2011; nearly doubled the number of minority students since 2007; oversaw the renovation of nearly all major buildings across IU’s campus; and ran the largest fundraising campaign in IU’s history, among other accomplishments.

“In his 13 years as president, Michael McRobbie has overseen an extensive transformation of IU’s academic landscape, worked tirelessly to enhance the quality and diversity of IU’s student body, and strengthened IU’s reputation as the state’s research powerhouse,” said Michael J. Mirro, chair of the IU Board of Trustees.

McRobbie will continue in his position for the current academic year, which is set to resume in-person classes at the end of the month after COVID-19 shuttered campus doors last spring.