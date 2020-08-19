NCAA Names Dr. Derrick Gragg Vice President for Inclusion, Education and Community Engagement :

The NCAA’s new senior vice president for inclusion, education and community engagement will be Dr. Derrick Gragg, “an accomplished leader with more than two decades of experience in college athletics administration,” announced the NCAA.

Gragg, who is currently vice president and director of athletics at Tulsa, will serve as the association’s chief diversity and inclusion officer and will also serve on the NCAA senior management team. In those roles, Gragg will lead all internal inclusion operations and supervise national office staff in inclusion, education and community engagement while also serving as a national office diversity ambassador to member organizations.

“As a former student-athlete and 27-year intercollegiate athletics administrator, I have dedicated my entire career to the betterment of young people,” Gragg said. “During this historic era in our country, I look forward to supporting our student-athletes, engaging coaches and staff members, as well as working with our membership to identify ways to ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion are reflected on all levels. I am honored to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to identifying ways to help unite our 1,100 institutions to make a significant impact on higher education and our country as a whole.”

He begins his new role on Oct. 5.