Category: More headlines,News,News Round up

Bethel University’s College of Adult and Professional Studies to Offer Lower Tuition Rate for Active-Duty Military Members

August 24, 2020
by

PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

John Morris

Bethel University’s College of Adult and Professional Studies (CAPS) will offer a tuition rate of $250 per credit for active duty military members, according to the school.

To be eligible, military members must be actively serving in the Marine Corps, Navy Coast Guard, Space Force, Air Force or Army as well as those within the Reserve or Guard.

Credits earned during basic training or service can be transferred as electives or general education credits into CAPS programs. CAPS covers the areas of art, accounting, business management, christian ministries, finance, human services, nursing, organizational leadership, psychology and special education, Bethel reported.

“Put it all under the banner of military-friendly,” said John Morris, executive director of the Office of Military and Veterans Services at Bethel. “Bethel keeps taking deliberate steps to make the university military friendly.”

