Dr. Diana Doyle to Retire as President June 2021 :

Dr. Diana Doyle, president of Arapahoe Community College (ACC), announced that she will retire in June 2021, the school reported.

During her presidency, which will span over 11 years upon retirement, ACC established support services for veterans and students with disabilities and created three health service bachelor’s degree programs. Additionally, Doyle oversaw the building of the ACC Sturm Collaboration Campus at Castle Rock.

Throughout her 43 year career in higher education, Doyle held positions at the Community College of Denver, Western Nebraska Community College, Colorado School of Mines, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Illinois State University. She also has received a number of accolades including the State Student Advisory Council President of the Year in 2014, the Phi Theta Kappa Shirley B. Gordon Presidential Award of Distinction in 2016 and NASPA IV-West Presidential Excellence Award in 2018, according to ACC.

“Serving alongside this extraordinary team of faculty and staff, impacting our communities, and helping ACC build its remarkable trajectory has been the job of a lifetime, and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to make such a difference in the lives of students,” said Doyle in a statement. “The work we do is truly transformational, and I am energized – especially now – to support students and our team as we continue to meet hardship with care, resourcefulness and innovation.”