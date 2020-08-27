NASA Awards $587,000 in Grants to Minority Serving Institutions :

In partnership with the National Science Foundation, NASA has awarded 14 planning grants totaling more than $587,000 to minority serving institutions (MSIs) through its Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP), NASA announced in a press release.

The grants aim to broaden diversity and participation in engineering, in alignmen t with the Nation of Communities of Learners of Underrepresented Discoverers in Engineering and Science (INCLUDES) initiative.

“Efforts with Minority Serving Institutions to broaden student participation exemplify the work of the federal coordination in STEM community and highlight the direct benefit to students when agencies work together,” said Mike Kincaid, NASA associate administrator for STEM Engagement, in a statement. “We look forward to see the results of this partnership.”

Recipient institutions include California State University, Northridge; California State University, San Bernardino; Florida A&M University; Navajo Technical College; New Mexico State University, Las Cruces; North Carolina A&T State University, Greensboro; Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Texas A&M University, Kingsville; University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff; University of Hawaii, Honolulu; University of Massachusetts, Boston; University of Texas, El Paso; and University of Texas, San Antonio.