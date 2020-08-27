Cuomo Releases Guidelines for Colleges Experiencing COVID-19 Outbreaks - Higher Education

Cuomo Releases Guidelines for Colleges Experiencing COVID-19 Outbreaks

August 27, 2020 | :
by

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

Large gatherings and parties have been reported at colleges and universities across the country amid campuses reopenings.

To mitigate COVID-19 outbreaks, New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced guidelines for higher education institutions to follow if infection rates rise.

If an institution reaches 100 cases or cases equate to 5% of the population, schools are required to transition back to remote learning for a two-week period. Afterwards, the local health departments determine whether the college contained the number of cases. However, if infection rates are still high, the college must continue remote learning and implement other measures, according to Cuomo’s press release.

“We should anticipate clusters and that’s what we’re seeing,” said Cuomo in a statement. “Be prepared for it, get ahead of it.”

