More Business Schools Go Test-Optional for MBA Admissions :

Two more prominent business schools have announced test-optional policies for the 2020-2021 MBA admissions cycle, Poets & Quants reported.

The Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business MBA program will pilot a GMAT/GRE test-optional admission process for fall 2021 enrollment, and the University of Maryland’s Smith School of Business will offer a flexible test waiver program for full-time and part-time MBA applications.

A third school, Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management, is also now accepting the shorter Executive Assessment for its full-time MBA.

Several business schools began adopting more flexible admission policies following the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Other business schools that have become GMAT/GRE test-optional include the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, the Wisconsin School of Business, Rutgers Business School and Northeastern University.

Meanwhile, multiple other schools, such as Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, are offering test waivers for applicants directly affected by the pandemic.

The correlation between test scores and success of MBA graduates has come into question.

“We can predict a candidate’s potential for success in and beyond the MBA program without reliance on the GMAT or GRE,” said Katie Lloyd, associate dean of the full-time and evening MBA programs at Scheller. “Basing decisions on previous academic experience, work history, and interview evaluations has been an effective admissions approach for our Evening MBA program, which began accepting candidates without a test score in 2018.”