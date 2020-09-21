Jackson State Names Deion Sanders Head Football Coach - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Black Issues,More headlines,News,News Round up,Sports |

Jackson State Names Deion Sanders Head Football Coach

September 21, 2020 | :
by

PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was named head football coach at Jackson State University, an HBCU based in Jackson, Mississippi, according to The Associated Press

Deion Sanders

Sanders is currently the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian School-Cedar Hill in Texas.  This will be his first stint as a head football coach.

Acting Jackson State President Dr. Thomas Hudson called the hiring “the grace of God” according to the AP. Sanders replaces John Hendrick, whose contract was not renewed.

 

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net