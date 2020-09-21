Jackson State Names Deion Sanders Head Football Coach

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was named head football coach at Jackson State University, an HBCU based in Jackson, Mississippi, according to The Associated Press

Sanders is currently the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian School-Cedar Hill in Texas. This will be his first stint as a head football coach.

Acting Jackson State President Dr. Thomas Hudson called the hiring “the grace of God” according to the AP. Sanders replaces John Hendrick, whose contract was not renewed.