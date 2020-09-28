Rhodes College Alumni Start Facebook Group to Oppose Supreme Court Nominee :

Rhodes College alumni have created a Facebook group to express opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, according to WMC-TV,

The Facebook group called “Rhodes Alumni Against ACB’s Nomination,” note that Barrett, an alumnus, espouse legal opinions that they argue go against the school’s values.

Meanwhile, Rhodes President Dr. Marjorie Hass sent a letter sent to alumni, faculty and students expressing support for Judge Barrett.

Senate leaders said that they hold to commence hearings on her nomination sometime next month.