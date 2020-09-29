Georgetown Football Player Wanted for Murder Arrested :

U.S. Marshals arrested a Georgetown University football player in Georgia after authorities said he was wanted for murder in D.C., FOX 5 reported.

Dijon Williams was found and arrested at a private residence in Gwinnett County. He is now in a federal holding facility and a search warrant is being executed on the residence, according to authorities.

“Georgetown University became aware of charges against Dijon Williams this evening,” according to a Georgetown University statement released on Monday. “While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news. At this time, there are no indications that the alleged crime took place near the University.”

Williams has been suspended from the school’s football team, a Georgetown spokesperson said.

“Due to COVID-19, all fall athletics at Georgetown have been postponed and no fall teams are on campus or practicing at this time,” the spokesperson said.