SUNY Binghamton Temporarily Switches to Remote Learning Due to Spike in COVID-19 Cases :

Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, in-person classes at Binghamton University will be suspended and the virtual schedule will begin for a minimum of 2 weeks.

“Although we are currently under the New York State Department of Health threshold, the University will move to a remote learning model that will help contain the virus and bring it down to an acceptable level,” BU President Dr. Harvey Stenger said in a statement released Wednesday morning on the school’s website.

After the 2-week period, if cases stabilize and students continue complying with safety measures, the university will resume in-person learning.

However, the state of New York has a policy that when the number of COVID cases jump to more than 100 or 5% of the total population within a two-week period, the campus must end all in-person classes and take other safety measures.

The university will also increase enforcement of COVID-19 safety guidelines and prohibit large gatherings. There will be strict penalties for students who violate the protocols, including immediate academic and housing suspension and possible dismissal, among other potential consequences.