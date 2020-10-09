Houston Rapper Travis Scott Offers to Pay Tuition for 5 HBCU Students :

Houston Rapper Travis Scott offered to pay the tuition of five students that currently attend historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), reported Click2Houston.com.

Scott said he plans to cover tuition for the students’ first semesters. His announcement on Twitter said, “Why not?”

The tweet went viral on social media.

He also revealed that his mother attended Grambling State University and his father attended Prairie View A&M University — both HBCUs.

Thus far, the rapper announced two of the five selectees on the social media platform. One student is studying at Morehouse College in Atlanta, and the other student goes to Howard University in Washington, D.C.