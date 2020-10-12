Ithaca College Announces 130 Faculty Layoffs Due to Low Enrollment - Higher Education

Ithaca College Announces 130 Faculty Layoffs Due to Low Enrollment

October 12, 2020
Ithaca College recently announced that it will have to cut approximately 130 faculty jobs due to low enrollment, according to  The Ithaca Voice.

The school’s provost, Dr. La Jerne Cornish made the announcement, including an estimation that the college would only need 415 of its current 547 faculty members and that the school has to trim $30 million from its budget because a large number of students have opted to either defer enrollment or take leaves of absences for the 2020-2021 school year.

Enrollment at the school has dropped 15% for fall 2020.

In April, the college announced 167 staff layoffs.

 

