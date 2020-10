Texas Southern University Hosts Early Voting March to Polls :

Texas Southern University hosted a “March to the Polls” event for students for early voting for the 2020 election on Tuesday.

TSU’s marching band, the Ocean of Soul, led the march, with students following, instructed to social distance while going to the polling station.

TSU Interim President Dr. Kenneth Huewitt and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner were among the participants.