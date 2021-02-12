Dr. Brian Hemphill to Become First Black President of Old Dominion University :

Dr. Brian O. Hemphill, president of Radford University, will become president of Old Dominion University, the first African American to serve in the role.

Hemphill has been president at Radford since 2016. Previously, he has held other leadership titles in higher ed, such as president of West Virginia State University, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Northern Illinois University, associate vice chancellor of student affairs and dean of students at the University of Arkansas, associate dean of students at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and assistant dean of students at Cornell College.

During his tenure at Radford, he worked towards improving student success, retention and degree completion. He also garnered millions in funds for the school to expand – such as a $13.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education – and oversaw the school’s health science efforts – he led the creation of Radford University Carilion.

He is currently chair of the NCAA Presidential Forum.

Hemphill holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication from Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina, a master’s in journalism and mass communication from Iowa State and a doctorate in higher education administration and policy studies from the University of Iowa.