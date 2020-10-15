AAC&U Receives Grant To Support Programs for Low-Income Students :

The Association of American Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) received a grant of $1,249,400 from Ascendium Education Group to support membership and event participation for institutions serving students with high financial need. This grant — part of Ascendium’s Maintain Momentum initiative, which recognizes the key role postsecondary education membership organizations and networks play in the success of students from low-income backgrounds — will support programs and students beyond COVID-19.

The grant funding will be used to subsidize institutional membership costs for current and prospective AAC&U members where at least 40% of undergraduate students are Pell Grant recipients. The funding will also support faculty and staff participation for its thematic conferences, including the 2021 annual meeting.

“In the wake of tremendous financial pressures, many institutions are cutting professional development budgets. At the same time, faculty and administrators need the support and knowledge base more than ever,” said AAC&U President Dr. Lynn Pasquerella. “AAC&U is grateful to Ascendium for helping us support and expand member involvement at this critical time for higher education.”

The initiative recognizes that an increasing number of organizations are unable to join these vital organizations or to maintain their involvement due to COVID-19-related financial constraints.