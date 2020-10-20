Tufts Administration Receives Backlash from Faculty Senate about Handling of Dental School Furloughs - Higher Education

October 20, 2020
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Tufts University has laid off several employees and reduced salaries from its School of Dental Medicine (TUSDM), which drew backlash from the Faculty Senate, according to Tufts Daily News.

The Faculty Senate includes members from all schools within the university and stated that the actions of Tufts’ administrators severely damaged trust between faculty and administration.

Though the Faculty Senate issued a resolution on Sept. 30 condemning Tufts’ lack of communication and transparency in its decision to furlough employees, the senate says executive vice president Mike Howard and vice president for finance and treasurer James were not clear about the major furloughs and budget cuts on the horizon back in July.

“I don’t think anyone left that meeting thinking that any particular school was in trouble,” said Lynne Pepall, president of the Faculty Senate. “Having said that, the dental school relies significantly on clinical revenue, and that literally just dropped off a cliff.”

 

                  
      
