The Oregon Department of Corrections to End Most Adult Education Contracts at Community Colleges :

The Oregon Department of Corrections will end most of its adult education contracts with Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) and other Oregon community colleges in 2021, according to The East Oregonian.

While the 2-year schools have tried to appeal to the department to change course, the department made the final decision last wee.

This decision however, is affecting BMCC the most — as it offers classes at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, Two Rivers Correctional Institution and Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker City.

“The Department of Corrections’ rejection of OCCA’s proposal shows how disingenuous the DOC has been throughout this entire process,” Pete Hernberg, the president of the community college’s faculty union, wrote in an email. “OCCA’s proposal was a huge concession, saving them tons of money and giving them nearly everything they asked for. Our state and local unions stand in opposition to DOC’s disastrous plan, and we intend to continue to fight this in Salem.”