Indiana University Launches Own COVID-19 Testing Labs :

Indiana University has started its own COVID-19 testing labs, according to an IU university officials.

Since August, IU has been testing its students, faculty and staff. Tests were sent to a third-party lab to be analyzed. These new labs, in Bloomington and at IU School of Medicine on the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis campus, will be able to do analysis.

“We know the mitigation testing we’ve been doing on all IU campuses is a key piece of keeping cases low in our campus communities and maintaining the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Aaron E. Carroll, director of mitigation testing and professor of pediatrics and health outcomes research leader at IU Medicine. “With these new labs, I’m excited to be able to further enhance our mitigation testing with more frequency and including a larger number of people in each week’s sample group.”

The end goal is to do 15,000 tests a day.

“As we begin processing these tests at the university, our students, faculty and staff will notice much faster turnaround times for test results – likely 24 hours or less,” Carroll said.

IU School of Medicine faculty Dr. Aaron C. Ermel and Dr. Gail H. Vance and IU Bloomington faculty Dr. Craig Pikaard will oversee the labs, which are currently focusing on mitigation testing.