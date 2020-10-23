University of Detroit Mercy Receives $1.6 Million Grant from Department of Education :

University of Detroit Mercy has received a $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Postsecondary Education.

The five-year grant was given through the Department of Education’s Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP), “which provides grants to institutions that serve a high percentage of traditionally underserved students,” according to university officials.

Detroit Mercy will use a significant amount of funding to create its Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL), where faculty can hone methods to improve student success.

The grant will be used to give financial support for personnel, support the creation of the CETL’s physical space, fund faculty mini-grants for research on teaching and learning, help establish a mentoring program and support faculty development.

The CETL will also develop plans to attract non-traditional student populations.